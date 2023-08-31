PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $47,100.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,092,129.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.
PCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,014. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.
PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
About PCB Bancorp
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
