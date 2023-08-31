PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $47,100.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,407,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,092,129.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sang Young Lee bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Sang Young Lee bought 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,014. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.