PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PDD Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. PDD has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

