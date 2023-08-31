Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 22.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 378,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,810 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $68.44. 792,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Featured Stories

