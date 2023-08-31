Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,841 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.09. 1,825,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

