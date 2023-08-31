Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ATO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 872,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,634. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.