Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,905. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

