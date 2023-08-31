Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 306,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

