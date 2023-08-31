Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 114.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 15.1% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.81. 180,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,606. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.51 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

