Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,161 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 9,471,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

