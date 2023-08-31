Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,611 shares of company stock worth $2,503,505 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

