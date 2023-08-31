Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $387,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

