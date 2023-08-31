Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $702.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,189. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $657.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

