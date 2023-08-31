Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock traded up $15.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $546.52. The stock had a trading volume of 506,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

