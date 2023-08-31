Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

