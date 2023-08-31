Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down $11.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,926.64. 188,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,657. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,988.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,879.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

