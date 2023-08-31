Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,527,331. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $128.16. 753,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $141.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

