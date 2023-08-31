Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $700.54. 613,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,916. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

