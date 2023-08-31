Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 26,481 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after buying an additional 284,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 1,325,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

