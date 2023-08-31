Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 690 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $501.87. 887,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

