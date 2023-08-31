Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,483 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $737,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,835.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,424,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

