Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 661,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,619,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 1,654,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

