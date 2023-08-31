Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,827,754.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,111 shares of company stock worth $5,204,462 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.36. 281,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,481. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.