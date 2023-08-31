Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,727. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

