Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,778. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

