Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.07

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoplein’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Peoplein Limited provides workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

