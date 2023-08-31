PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lessened by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,903. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

