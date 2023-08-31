Peter Hodgson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$47,450.00 ($30,612.90).
Judo Capital Stock Performance
Judo Capital Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Southbank, Australia.
