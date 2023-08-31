PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 0.2% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. 26,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 147,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
PetroTal Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
