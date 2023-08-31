Pfizer’s (PFE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 5,486,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,042,357. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.