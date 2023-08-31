PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.49

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 856251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 114,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

