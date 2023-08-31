Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,738,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 189,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,921. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

