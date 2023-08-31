Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 11,435 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wanjiku Juanita Walcott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.2 %

PINS stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49, a PEG ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.