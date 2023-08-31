Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,111 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 894,482 shares of company stock worth $23,537,824. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %

PINS opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

