Piper Sandler Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $29.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.95.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after purchasing an additional 438,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

