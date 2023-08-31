Pirate Chain Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $28,527.40 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00094027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

