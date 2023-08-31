POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.75

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 10288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
