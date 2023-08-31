Pollen Street PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pollen Street Price Performance
LON POLN opened at GBX 608 ($7.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.99. Pollen Street has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800 ($10.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.40 million, a PE ratio of 973.02 and a beta of 0.23.
