Pollen Street PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pollen Street Price Performance

LON POLN opened at GBX 608 ($7.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 613.99. Pollen Street has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800 ($10.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.40 million, a PE ratio of 973.02 and a beta of 0.23.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

