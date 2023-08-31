Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

PRTG stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

