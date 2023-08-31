PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $179,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.