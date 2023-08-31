Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.52. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 10,443 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,034 shares of company stock worth $1,933,788. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

