Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Primo Water worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Primo Water Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.