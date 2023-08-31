Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Probiotec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Probiotec alerts:

Probiotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, ointments, and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufactures and packages finished doses.

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.