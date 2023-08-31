Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Probiotec Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Probiotec Company Profile
