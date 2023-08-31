Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 35.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.8 %

PCVX stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

