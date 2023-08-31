Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 14,216 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

