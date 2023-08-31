Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

