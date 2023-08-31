Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Further Reading
