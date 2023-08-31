Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,845,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,220,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $375,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,429,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $265.56.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

