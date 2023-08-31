Profund Advisors LLC Sells 182 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

SPGI opened at $392.39 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average is $369.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

