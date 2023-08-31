Profund Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $46,383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.63.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $370.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

