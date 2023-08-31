Profund Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,888 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,839 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,236 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

